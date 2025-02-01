The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.