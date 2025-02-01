The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 22,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,321. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

