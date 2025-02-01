The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Samantha Jacobson Sells 4,298 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,294,000 after buying an additional 68,206 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

