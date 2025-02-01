Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

