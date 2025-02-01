Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.