Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile



Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Earnings History for Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

