Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.