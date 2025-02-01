Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of TOKCF stock remained flat at $23.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.