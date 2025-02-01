Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,911,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,760,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 735.2 days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

TNGCF remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get Tongcheng Travel alerts:

About Tongcheng Travel

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.