Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,911,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,760,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 735.2 days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
TNGCF remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.
About Tongcheng Travel
