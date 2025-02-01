Tootsie Roll Industries Adds Michael Adam Chodos to its Board of Directors

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. announced on January 27 that Michael Adam Chodos, aged 66, has joined the company’s Board of Directors and has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees. Prior to this role, Mr. Chodos served as the Principal at the Law Offices of Michael Chodos from 1984 till present. He has also held executive positions such as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Medsphere Systems Corporation from June 2020 to September 2023, as well as the role of General Counsel and Senior Vice President at Notarize, Inc. from June 2016 to February 2020. Mr. Chodos brings with him extensive corporate counsel experience, entrepreneurship, and board advisory expertise, with a focus on transactional matters, corporate finance, governance, compliance, labor relations, regulatory affairs, and government relations across various industries.

Concurrently, the company also announced the resignation of Barre A. Seibert from Tootsie Roll Industries’ Board of Directors. Seibert’s departure follows 20 years of dedicated service to the company.

The formal filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was signed by G. Howard Ember, Jr., who serves as the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., on January 29, 2025.

Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the impact of these changes on Tootsie Roll Industries and its future strategic direction.

This news comes after a series of changes and developments within Tootsie Roll Industries, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining a diverse and experienced Board of Directors to guide its operations in the dynamic marketplace.

