Top Industrial Stocks To Consider – January 31st

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Vistra, Celestica, Eaton, and Micron Technology are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the manufacture, production, or distribution of goods and services related to industries such as construction, machinery, manufacturing, and transportation. Investors typically look to industrial stocks as a way to access the broader economy and can provide insight into economic trends such as growth and expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $19.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,514,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,467,922. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.89. 16,420,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,612,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.58. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.81. 8,300,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,485. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $271.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.34. 6,847,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,363,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. Vistra has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE:CLS traded up $14.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.27. 7,253,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.25. 2,672,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.25 and its 200-day moving average is $331.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton has a 52 week low of $245.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,777,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,925,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

