Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – February 01st

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, Trip.com Group, and Pool are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to investments in companies that provide products or services for recreational and leisure activities. These stocks often include companies in industries such as entertainment, travel, gaming, sports, and dining. Investors may choose to invest in leisure stocks as a way to capitalize on consumer spending habits and trends in the leisure and entertainment sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. 2,451,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,192. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.11 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.21.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.75. 5,285,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $70.17. 2,127,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $344.25. 406,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,188. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.67.

