Top Space Stocks To Follow Now – January 31st

Alphabet, Atlassian, Eaton, Celestica, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, and AST SpaceMobile are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, and operation of space-related technologies and services. These companies can include satellite manufacturers, space tourism firms, rocket launch providers, and companies specializing in space exploration and research. Investing in space stocks allows individuals to participate in the growing commercialization and exploration of space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.16. 15,144,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,117,877. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

TEAM traded up $41.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.10. 5,744,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.76. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $324.37.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.31. 3,267,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.09. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton has a 12-month low of $245.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

CLS traded up $13.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.21. 8,171,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $133.66.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. 2,922,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.37. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $214.63.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.14. 1,102,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $381.48 and a 12-month high of $491.67.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

NASDAQ ASTS traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,305,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08.

