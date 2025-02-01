Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,001 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.35 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.