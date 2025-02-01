Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,461 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

