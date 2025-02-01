Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,723 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

