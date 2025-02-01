Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $16,856,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

