Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 41,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000.

JOET stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $165.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

