Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.