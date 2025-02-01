Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,233 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,758,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

