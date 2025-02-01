Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 401,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,345,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 272,969 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,532,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $36.33 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

