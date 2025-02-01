TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,176,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

