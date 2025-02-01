Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 50.19%. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,383.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.