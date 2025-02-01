Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.700-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.1 billion-$21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.1 billion.
Trane Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TT stock opened at $362.47 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $250.79 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.53 and its 200-day moving average is $376.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies
In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
