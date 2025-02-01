Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.700-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.1 billion-$21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.1 billion.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $362.47 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $250.79 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.53 and its 200-day moving average is $376.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.