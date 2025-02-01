Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Transcontinental Price Performance
TCLCF remained flat at $13.08 during trading on Friday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.
About Transcontinental
