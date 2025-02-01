Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Transcontinental Price Performance

TCLCF remained flat at $13.08 during trading on Friday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

