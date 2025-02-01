TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,352.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,286.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,311.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,086.37 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.