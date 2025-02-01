TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

