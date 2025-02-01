TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $176.26 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $214.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

