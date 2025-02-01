Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Files Post-Effective Amendment No.3 to Registration Statement for Business Combination

On January 27, 2025, Iris Parent Holding Corp. (“ParentCo”) submitted Post-Effective Amendment No.3 to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This amendment includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus concerning a proposed business combination among ParentCo, Iris Acquisition Corp (“Iris”), Liminatus Pharma, LLC (“Liminatus”), Liminatus Pharma Merger Sub, Inc., and SPAC Merger Sub, Inc., dated November 30, 2022.

As outlined in the filing, in connection with the Business Combination, ParentCo filed the Form S-4 (File No. 333-275409) with the SEC. This filing contains a preliminary proxy statement of Iris and a preliminary prospectus of ParentCo. Upon the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, Iris will distribute a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other essential documents regarding the Business Combination to its stockholders.

It is crucial for investors and interested individuals to review these filings, as they provide significant details about the Business Combination and the matters to be voted upon at the stockholders’ meeting for the approval of the Business Combination and associated matters. While the current report does not encompass all necessary information related to these matters, it serves as a notification and not as a basis for any investment or other decisions.

When accessible, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the Business Combination will be sent to Iris stockholders as of a record date set for voting on the matter. Interested parties can also acquire copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, definitive versions, and other filed documents by Iris through the SEC’s website or by requesting the documents directly from Iris Acquisition Corp.

Participants involved in the solicitation of proxies from Iris stockholders concerning the proposed transaction include ParentCo, Iris, Liminatus, and their respective directors, executive officers, and various members of their management and staff, as stipulated by SEC regulations. Detailed information about these individuals can be found in Iris’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, available on the SEC’s website.

This report further includes forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include prospects regarding future events, financial performances, business strategies, and expectations related to the Business Combination and beyond.

As of January 28, 2025, Sumit Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Iris Acquisition Corp, has signed this report on behalf of the registrant in line with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

