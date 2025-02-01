TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 346,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 137,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $252,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,152.16. This represents a 45.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

