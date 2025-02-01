Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 50.3% in January

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TRIB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 439,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,626. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

