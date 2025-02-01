Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $655,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CGGR opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

