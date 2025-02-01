Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Price

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $208.59 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $205.12 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,137.20. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

