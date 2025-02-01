Truist Financial Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $225.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,540,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,781,300. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,861. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after acquiring an additional 332,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

