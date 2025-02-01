TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
TV Asahi stock remained flat at $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.
About TV Asahi
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.