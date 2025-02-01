TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

TV Asahi stock remained flat at $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

