U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 54.7% in January

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USAU shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

U.S. Gold stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 105,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,339. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 5,775.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

