UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
UMeWorld Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
About UMeWorld
UMeWorld Limited, an integrated edible oil company, engages in the production of diacylglycerol) oil, palm oil, and oil palm derivative products. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UMeWorld
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.