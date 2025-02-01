UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

UMeWorld Limited, an integrated edible oil company, engages in the production of diacylglycerol) oil, palm oil, and oil palm derivative products. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

