UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,325,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 3,469,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.8 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UniCredit stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniCredit

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) by 331.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UniCredit were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

