UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 119.4% in January

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the December 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $23.08 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

UniCredit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

