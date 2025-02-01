Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 34.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.