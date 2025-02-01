United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $158.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.95.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UPS opened at $114.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.