United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Issues Monthly Account Statement for December 2024

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP, released its monthly account statement for the month ended December 31, 2024, in compliance with Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act. The report includes a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value. It details various financial aspects, with a breakdown of income, expenses, and changes in asset value.

Income highlights from the statement for December 2024 include a Realized Trading Gain (Loss) on Commodity Futures of $(260,494), an Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Market Value of Commodity Futures of $1,276,315, Dividend Income of $41,994, and Interest Income of $27,575, among others. The total income reported stands at $1,088,540.

On the expenses side, notable items include General Partner Management Fees of $9,306, Professional Fees amounting to $12,521, Brokerage Commissions of $1,140, and Directors’ Fees and insurance totaling $477, with a sum of $24,205 in total expenses.

The Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value delineates that the Net Asset Value at the beginning of December 2024 was $19,120,575. After additions and withdrawals of shares and factoring in the Net Income (Loss) for the month, the Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2024, is reported as $18,672,121. This equates to a Net Asset Value Per Share of $8.12 based on the 2,300,000 shares outstanding.

The aforementioned financial information has been represented accurately and completely according to Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act. The full account statement is available on the company’s website for further reference. However, it is important to note that the information provided in this report is not to be considered as filed for legal purposes, nor is it incorporated by reference in any other document unless expressly specified for such use.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

