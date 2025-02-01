US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTRE traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

