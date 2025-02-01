Valero Energy Corporation Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 2024 and Full Year 2024 Revealed

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) released its preliminary financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company cautioned that the figures presented are preliminary and subject to change based on final financial closing procedures and management’s review of consolidated financial statements.

The unaudited financial results showcased a decrease in revenues for the 2024 period compared to the previous year. Despite the promising numbers, Valero advised that the estimates are forward-looking statements and cautioned investors against placing undue reliance on them. The final audited financial statements for 2024 will be included in the upcoming annual report on Form 10-K.

In terms of financial highlights, Valero reported operating income of $348 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $1.553 billion in the prior year. Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders was $281 million for the quarter, showing a decline compared to $1.202 billion in Q4 2023.

The balance sheet data revealed that current assets stood at $23.737 billion in 2024, while current liabilities were reported at $15.495 billion. Stockholders’ equity for Valero Energy Corporation saw a decrease from $26.346 billion in 2023 to $24.512 billion in 2024.

Valero Energy Corporation emphasized that the figures presented are preliminary and subject to change upon finalization. The company advised investors to review the comprehensive financial discussion and analysis included in the annual report on Form 10-K for a more detailed assessment of its financial performance.

Valero Energy Corporation’s official report on Form 8-K highlighted the cautionary statement that forward-looking projections are subject to change based on various factors including internal financial procedures and external market conditions. Investors are encouraged to refer to the company’s SEC filings for a detailed understanding of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company’s financial outlook.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

