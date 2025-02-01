VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after buying an additional 176,552 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 160,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.22.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $811.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $782.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $845.82. The firm has a market cap of $770.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

