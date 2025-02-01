VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Reduced by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.37 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

