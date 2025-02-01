VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,081,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

