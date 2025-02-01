Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $101.86.
About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.