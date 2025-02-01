Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

