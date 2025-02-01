Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Lifted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

