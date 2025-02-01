Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

