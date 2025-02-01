Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

