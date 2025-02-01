Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2531 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $75.19. 1,229,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

